Foreword

Dr. Mike Yeadon, January 15, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-200089721

Once you realise that you don’t catch illnesses but instead you develop them, you begin to accrue extraordinary benefits.

For example, you immediately leave behind any doubts about whether your children should be repeatedly injected with undisclosed materials which are subject to absent regulations, such that nobody except the perpetrators know what’s in them.

Another benefit is that you feel the lifting of the weight of subconscious fear that others are a hidden risk to your health (through the false idea of contagion). In its place is a liberating sense of personal responsibility for your health.

But don’t take my word for it. That’s how we got into this dreadful mess in the first place!

Linked :

https://substack.com/@sashalatypova/note/c-191907048

Editor’s Note :

This Substack compiles the most important evidence of the political-medical fraud. This is intended to enable every reader to verify the facts instead of hastily believing anyone. You have already learned in recent years that this can be vital.

Allen, January 14, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/against-cognitive-bias-part-2-allen/comment/199684227

Allen

Virologists operate on the level of ancient superstitions. Snatching at imaginary dybbuk’s that can only be seen through the lens of super techno-marvel machines that are pre-programmed to point towards motes and mites as evidence of the haunting.

Perpetuating this primitive superstition that submicroscopic invisible particles floating through the air make people sick requires loads of jargon, increasingly obscure language to mystify the quackery. Not to mention a non-stop multi-billion dollar propaganda campaigns and legions of hired priests in white robes who claim the mantle of “science” to hoodwink the unsuspecting public. Pretty amazing to think people believe this voodoo garbage. Excellent means of social control.

And then they create magical elixirs (that in a sane world would be understood for what they are- industrial poisons) that allegedly exorcise these submicroscopic demons from the mortal body. Makes for a good show and big business, but has nothing to do with biological reality.

It’s rather fitting that the pinnacle of the dangerous religious cults of virology and vaccinology is the malignant belief that injecting synthetic chemicals made by habitually criminal companies that profit from perpetual disease somehow produces health.

Germ theory and gene theory are both reductionist, primitive superstitions that only remain viable due to massive propaganda and massive funding from the ruling interests that birthed and benefit from them at the expense of humanity.

We good now?

Agent131711, January 15, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@chemtrails/note/c-199912970

My mother doesn’t understand there are AI videos on Facebook. She constantly sends them to me like, “Look! This bird can sing the alphabet!” I can’t bring myself to break her heart.

Jamie Andrews, January 15, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@controlstudies/note/c-199928763

Jamie Andrews

The Virology Controls Studies Project

That’s nothing, there are people out there that think there are invisible monsters floating around in the air that indiscriminately fly up your nose and make you sick.

Roman Bystrianyk, January 14, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@romanbystrianyk/note/c-199648049

Governments always use fear and hate to get you to do what they want. Fear of the other, of microbes, of scarcity, of your own neighbors. They trade in the currency of crisis because a frightened population begs for chains, mistaking them for shelter.

“The one permanent emotion of the inferior man is fear—fear of the unknown, the complex, the inexplicable. What he wants above everything else is safety.” – Henry Louis Mencken (1880–1956)

Dr. Mike Yeadon, January 15, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4170

Nigel Watson’s followers aren’t representative of the average person, but there’s still an encouraging recognition that we’ve been lied in the comments.

Most people there do get that we’ve been poisoned. But nobody questioned the foundational lies.

Realising they are lies is extremely liberating, imo.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked ( video ) :

http://youtube.com/post/UgkxvgDusv22Iqh3HnWH4FLaz_T-ZZYZlzDE

[ Two screenshots have been added to this post, which you can read here in text form. They are Dr. Yeadon's comments, which he wrote under his YouTube username regarding the video.]

Dr. Mike Yeadon, January 15, 2026 :

https://www.youtube.com/post/UgkxvgDusv22Iqh3HnWH4FLaz_T-ZZYZlzDE?lc=UgzwOk1U8Ug5nEOKJlp4AaABAg

Yes, they’ve been poisoned. End of story. I did warn that these injections could not possibly be benign. They arrived way too early. It’s impossible to have done the care minimum necessary to understand safety in the time available. So either they didn’t do what they said or they started before the fictitious “pandemic” began. Neither is good, is it?

Dr. Mike Yeadon, January 15, 2026 :

https://www.youtube.com/post/UgkxvgDusv22Iqh3HnWH4FLaz_T-ZZYZlzDE?lc=Ugwcq_dg7BO86IgIBi14AaABAg

We don’t catch colds (& flu). We develop them. One of THE most durable and malignant lies over the last century is the false narrative that colds and flu are infectious diseases, which are caused by submicroscopic, infectious particles called viruses. The other massive lie is that if you’ve got one of these illnesses, you’re contagious / infectious & other people can catch them from you. I believed both of these lies for 40 years. I was taught this when I was young and I never had cause to doubt it. Whoever told me this probably believed it, too. But it’s just not true. The reason we’ve been lied to about the nature of many illnesses is that it provides the perfect cover for the worst of all the medical lies ever to be inflicted on babies and children (& later on elderly people): vaccinations. Given the “virus lie” and the “contagion lie”, obviously the idea that you can be protected by injecting you with lord knows what is also a lie. It’s such a compelling trio of lies that it’s passed without question, even by quite alert people. You just don’t imagine this deliberate deception could be built in plain view and to be so persistent. But there it is. More often than not, people are absolutely desperate to argue themselves back into the hell that are vaccinations. “I definitely caught a cold from some bloke queuing at the supermarket” or “My wife brought home a cold & then we all got it”. Yes, I’m well aware of these stories, which are certainly consistent with contagion. That’s why the lie is so artful. It looks right. But it’s not right. There are several alternative explanations for why you sometimes see these patterns, the most obvious of which is that you share vulnerabilities to developing colds with the people you work with or live with. Same stresses. Same environmental shifts from cold, dry air outside to humid, warm air inside. Same lack of sunlight. Same environmental triggers in the workplace. Same dietary vulnerabilities. Very many different diseases arise from internal loss of your normal, healthy equilibrium. That’s how you develop headaches, too. Nobody wonders who they caught their headache from. They are down to losing your normal healthy equilibrium in cerebral blood flow. For acute respiratory diseases, it’s very likely these result from loss of equilibrium in the exquisitely controlled airway surface liquid, which coats the entire internal surface of your respiratory tract from nose to diaphragm. It amazes me that it ever works so well, but it does. When it is knocked off balance, you feel it as “going down with a cold”. It’s up to you. Keep believing these incredibly useful lies and thinking that your body can’t cope without these unnecessary, ineffective and harmful injections. Or you can begin to look more closely at what is really going on. The authorities never tell the truth, about anything, if they can get away with a useful lie. Please don’t forget that.

Other notable comments under the video mentioned above :

https://www.youtube.com/post/UgkxvgDusv22Iqh3HnWH4FLaz_T-ZZYZlzDE?lc=Ugwql7thdZXVflBpEKR4AaABAg.AS-2M-LW5emAS-67KKDtXq
@josephcockburn3160

@josephcockburn3160

I was horrified to see a Facebook post asking which local pharmacy was available for a paid flu jab. The absurdity. Flu is not something you catch. It’s a detox pathway and viruses are just exosomes produced by the body as detox pathways

https://www.youtube.com/post/UgkxvgDusv22Iqh3HnWH4FLaz_T-ZZYZlzDE?lc=UgyZ5HfzApusC28t2cR4AaABAg
@someguyUK

@someguyUK

On a team of 8. 6 of the staff were ill before Xmas, during and on returning in the new year. All complaining that “just can’t get rid of the cold” Those 6 were all jabbed plus flu jab. Only myself and a close colleague aren’t jabbed and we’re both absolutely fine. Go figure.

https://www.youtube.com/post/UgkxvgDusv22Iqh3HnWH4FLaz_T-ZZYZlzDE?lc=UgyZ5HfzApusC28t2cR4AaABAg.AS-6iysCvOfAS-6uQpdqMy
@someguyUK

@someguyUK

To add to that a few said “ imagine how bad they’d be if they didn’t get the flu jab”

https://www.youtube.com/post/UgkxvgDusv22Iqh3HnWH4FLaz_T-ZZYZlzDE?lc=UgziKScPqwh57093AjZ4AaABAg
@joecresswell5466

@joecresswell5466

Going by my work place ... the jabbed are alwsys poorly or taking pharmaceutical products to get through the day....

https://www.youtube.com/post/UgkxvgDusv22Iqh3HnWH4FLaz_T-ZZYZlzDE?lc=UgxiSMG-6x60a7DbWa94AaABAg
@mrssmith1845

@mrssmith1845

Their pushing these lies for the normies as they wont do research or even put 2 +2 together, sometimes you just think ‘hell mend them’

Editor's note: This is written by someone who believes the gatekeepers' narratives :

https://www.youtube.com/post/UgkxvgDusv22Iqh3HnWH4FLaz_T-ZZYZlzDE?lc=Ugya9HRd2y3oUpfnU3p4AaABAg
@ibrstellar1080

@ibrstellar1080

I was watching Dr Mcmillian’s interview with Dr Van den bosch and it looks like the vaxxed are going to be a never ending Breeding ground for endless mutations of covid that will lead to a deadly strain but also this will also make the unvaxxed At risk long term, we will also see more people getting sick due to the weakened immune systems.

https://www.youtube.com/post/UgkxvgDusv22Iqh3HnWH4FLaz_T-ZZYZlzDE?lc=Ugzvhhq-5HhmZcdd65B4AaABAg
@Noble-man1972

@Noble-man1972

NO What’s ruined your immune systems is being a fool who follows fools ... In plain sight ..

https://www.youtube.com/post/UgkxvgDusv22Iqh3HnWH4FLaz_T-ZZYZlzDE?lc=Ugz6Ey6hd0iG7iMtexF4AaABAg
@Gumbatron01

@Gumbatron01

Doctors remain baffled

https://www.youtube.com/post/UgkxvgDusv22Iqh3HnWH4FLaz_T-ZZYZlzDE?lc=Ugz6Ey6hd0iG7iMtexF4AaABAg.AS-19zmqB6OAS-ADvYbA5D
@cropduster8798

@cropduster8798

But with bulging bank accounts.

How can harmful liars be stopped and reined in? Here's the opinion of an expert :

Afterword

Dr. Mike Yeadon, October 17, 2025 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/escape-key/comment/167400830

Dr Mike Yeadon

I always smile at the strapline below the portrait of Vlad the Impaler.

It’s in speech marks with him saying, “Look, you’ve only got to impale a few of them. The rest quickly go home”.

The most reliable information on the "Covid" hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :
https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,
Mike & Suavek

Mike & Suavek

The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

Share