Foreword

by Suavek

The propaganda narrative in 2026 goes like this : “Mistakes were made in managing the pandemic,” or : “Not everything that happened back then was good, but now we know the truth and understand better what went wrong.” None of this, not a single word, is true. Anyone claiming this in 2026 exhibits a high level of indoctrination, which could prove extremely dangerous for them and their loved ones in the future. Unfortunately, most people are completely overwhelmed by the concept of “psychological warfare.” They trustingly accept the narratives of enemy propaganda as if there had been no enemy in recent years, no criminal violence, no vile coercion against law-abiding citizens, children, the elderly, honest doctors, and scientists. Has all of that already been forgotten?

Because people normally trust their senses, their brains are bombarded with countless repetitions of meaningless propaganda slogans. It is incomprehensible that so many people believed the most ludicrous propaganda inventions, such as “safe and effective,” “symptomless contagion,” or “censorship as a fight against disinformation,” instead of questioning such blatant lies. The average citizen apparently finds it difficult to imagine that their own government consists of willing puppets working in the interests of the banksters, helping them to implement a totalitarian control system that disempowers citizens, abolishes the remnants of democratic rights, and, using state-terrorist methods, doesn’t even shy away from abolishing the natural right to self-determination over one’s own body. In the previous article, “Cognitive Biases - PART 1,” every reader could understand that the newly introduced censorship serves no good purpose but must conceal a painful truth, otherwise it would be pointless. Another point that contradicts the officially proclaimed “concern for the well-being of citizens” was mentioned by Allen in his commentary on PART 1 of this series: the use of force against citizens. Of course, he is right, because this is also one of the crucial points. Anyone who, in the face of a fabricated pandemic based on fraudulent PCR tests, describes the use of force against rationally thinking citizens as a “mistake,” and thus partially justifies it, hasn’t done their homework. He is clearly suffering from a serious cognitive distortion, because he is ignoring an important part of reality.

Here is the commentary from Allen, a US university professor suspended for his integrity and sharp intellect. He remains anonymous here :

Allen, January 13, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/against-cognitive-bias-part-1-the/comment/199277759

Allen

While this is an appealing explanation and does serve to describe one aspect of how you get people to go along with obvious absurdities and schemes which are against their interests there is another explanation that I think is equally or even more profound and effective and that is pure force.

For example where I was at during the height of the covid terror campaign virtually ALL of the people in the town and at the university seemingly went along with the con job. And many of them TRULY did and shall we say, “felt in their bones” meaning it was their moment to show what subservient and “compassionate” hypocrites and assholes they truly were and are.

Now I say “seemingly” for I was directly and frequently involved in hundreds and hundreds of conversations- I initiated them- and through these conversations it was revealed that there were large numbers of individuals who, despite the overwhelming propaganda campaign, did not “fall in line” per se but were forced to be obedient covid slaves or face the repercussions.

For the faculty/staff it meant losing their position (as I did) if they fought back and rejected the lies and for students it meant being locked out of their dorms, homework computer programs, kicked out of school and being deported if they were an international student. There were many other forms of coercion happening on a daily basis as you know.

If you go back and look at the record you’ll see that in fact “enthusiasm” for the vaccine in late 2020 was quite low in the US, again despite the propaganda onslaught, and it was then that they replied on sheer force, mainly in the form of loss of employment threats, to ensure compliance.

Allen comments on January 7, 2026, on the following interview with Richie Brown from December 11, 2025 :

Interview with Richie Brown, December 11, 2025

What was “Covid-19”?; What was in the shots?; Deagel; totalitarianism; the IoBNT; Charles Lieber; dual-use tech; the Rockefellers; democide; NATO; Tavistock; narrative shifts; BRICS; ecopolitics

David A. Hughes

Jan 07, 2026

https://dhughes.substack.com/p/interview-with-richie-brown-december

Allen, January 7, 2026 :

https://dhughes.substack.com/p/interview-with-richie-brown-december/comment/196480710

Allen

I thought this was one of your “tighter” and more accessible (to those now willing to re-enter reality) interviews. I generally like the longer, more involved interviews and articles but most don’t. You guys seemed to hit most of the important points in a short amount of time.

One of the biggest issues that has been sidestepped by the “health freedom movement” and what is considered “a bridge too far” for many to acknowledge

is the conclusion that one aspect of the Covid tyranny was to eliminate large chunks of the elderly and disabled who are on fixed pensions.

A massive problem for the financial parasites who currently ‘run the show’ in the US/UK/EU is unfunded liabilities. The pension system in Europe is completely broke and it has been projected that that system will accrue somewhere around $70 trillion more in debt over the next 10 years at current level of pensioners.

How to make an immediate and large-scale impact on these unfunded liabilities while setting in motion numerous other long sought objectives? How to fix this problem? They would never do that would they? Some people are afraid to face such realities.

The US pension system is projected to be completely broke by 2027. Anyone who thinks the power brokers at the top of the financial systems don’t look at this and understand the dire problems this poses for their financial empires is kidding themselves. Anyone who thinks that they won’t do “whatever it takes” to maintain that system and their power is naive.

Blackrock-Vanguard-State Street- Berkshire-Hathaway own the world and make policy. Wall St-BIS-Bank of London, IMF etc. move the money. The likes of NATO are the enforcer of such operations at the macro level.

All of what they needed to do was easily accomplished- weaponized piles of money (incentives), coercion and mandatory protocols. And they are continuing to push protocols and incentivize procedures to euthanize as many pensioners as they can.

Doc Malik, January 9, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@docmalik/note/c-196883615

Doc Malik

Doc Malik Honest Health

Without self reflection and understanding why you made the wrong choices, you will simply leave the machinery intact that allowed you to be propagandised and brainwashed in the first place.

It also leaves you open to making the same mistakes in the future.

As painful as it is, you need to interrogate your past and the choices you made so that you can learn, grow, and prevent harm from happening again.

Afterword :

Kristi yapp, January 13, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@kristiyapp/note/c-198801628

Kristi yapp

On This Day, Last Year - Six Months of Turbo Cancer

Covid-19 is one example of an intentional mass-trauma event. It has been left unresolved. It is psychological warfare.

Studies on soldiers with PTSD show that unresolved trauma can keep the brain locked in survival mode. In this state, people begin to see danger everywhere, and they overreact to stress. Memory and recollection become unreliable. Logical and clear thinking break down under pressure. The body remains tired, tense, and constantly on edge. Over time, a person’s sense of self-worth erodes, and emotional reactions often become far bigger than the present moment warrants.

People are not too stupid to see what is going on. They are too traumatized.

