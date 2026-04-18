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csofand's avatar
csofand
8h

This is a really great post. Thank you.

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Rider
27m

Thank you Suavek.

“I know that I know nothing.” I hope I am not the only reader to see the blatant contradiction in that statement attributed to Socrates.

All of the wise people to whom those quotes are attributed were content to support various forms of tyranny (defined as coercively restricting peaceful actions by other people) OR to denounce and reject reason (defined as logical integration of increasingly abstract ideas based on the starting point of the validity of the evidence of the senses).

Kant critcized reason as supposedly flawed because fundamental ideas he thought to be embedded in the human mind were therefore not a matter of choice. So 'truth' is not provable to Kant, because proof is supposedly the product of categorical mental commands, which cannot be rejected or selected by choice. His conclusion about the contingent nature of proof due to inescapable epistic mindset, Kant chose not to apply to his own ideas about reason. So reason is always flawed, except Kant's reasoning. Why? Because what Kant sought to accomplish was attacking reason to defend religious faith, which at that time was in retreat.

We are living the cultural consequences of the Big Trend in 'anti-philosophy' of roughly the last 150 years. Can't get another's attention by pointing out simple logic and proven facts? Thank Kant, Rousseau, the Christian mystics, et al.

With that said, one ought to always listen to and ponder one's inner feelings or convictions or beliefs when it comes to important things. Those feelings my be correct and confirming them with careful thinking strengthens one's integrity. Or one's feelings my be inspired by false ideas uncritically picked up from other people; identifying and rejecting those falsehoods by careful thinking strengthens one's integrity.

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