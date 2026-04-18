The cover photo / Source: Video from the following, older interview with Dr. Mike Yeadon :

“Dr Mike Yeadon: Why the Depopulation Agenda is Real & What We Can Do About It” ( Source : https://rumble.com/v1wn6zk-dr.-mike-yeadon-the-covid-19-depopulation-agenda-is-real-and-what-you-can-d.html & https://www.bitchute.com/video/o0nK2uXX1FbN/).

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, April 17, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4879

I don’t think I’ve mentioned this before, but a former colleague joined CRUK around the time of the closure of Pfizer’s former R&D base in Kent, U.K.

It just makes me sad, because it turns out I know somewhat a good handful of such people. I’m evidently assembled differently inside, because I couldn’t have performed in any of those roles.

I was listening to an interview that Mark Devlin had given to an Australian podcaster this morning. I found it well worth a listen.

Towards the end, Mark was rhetorically asking what will it take for the people to rise up. There was agreement that it was satanic abuse of children. I wish I was as optimistic. My answer is that the only thing that has a fighting chance of rousing a significant number of people is personal losses, mostly of money and the things that money can buy. I know that’s cynical, but I’m afraid it might be true. Were we always so Lilly livered & selfish? Perhaps so. Perhaps I’ve been exactly the same.

Best wishes

Mike

[ Editor's note: CRUK stands for Cancer Research UK, the world's largest independent, UK-based cancer research charity. ]

An attached screenshot of a comment by Dr. Yeadon, written under his YouTube nickname:

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Comments on the above post :

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crazylady70, April 17, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4879?comment=254836

Anything that the BBC tells them. A friend of mine saved a BBC News item to show me where they admitted that vaccine injury exists but is of course very rare, they didn’t say how badly the person was injured but she looked perfectly okay. Then they went on to say how many thousands of people were saved by the vaccines total lie because the so called vaccines are not vaccines and didn’t stop anyone from getting Covid. Or the flu as it actually was. People will watch this and think it’s worth taking the next poison jabs because side effects are rare and overall most people are saved and there is no telling them that they have been conned even when they are constantly sick all the time they still think that the government is trying to save them.

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Simon, April 17, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4879?comment=254845

To answer your question Mike, I don’t think we have always been so lilly livered and selfish, that seems to have come in the latter half of the 20th century. But the masses have always been ready to believe anything their leaders told them.

My father once said “many people don’t learn a lesson until it harms them or their family, it costs them a considerable amount of money, and even then many still won’t learn”

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Tim West quotes Hannah Arendt, April 17, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4879?comment=254823

“Mass propaganda discovered that its audience was ready at all times to believe the worst, no matter how absurd, and did not particularly object to being deceived because it held every statement to be a lie anyhow. The totalitarian mass leaders based their propaganda on the correct psychological assumption that, under such conditions, one could make people believe the most fantastic statements one day, and trust that if the next day they were given irrefutable proof of their falsehood, they would take refuge in cynicism; instead of deserting the leaders who had lied to them, they would protest that they had known all along that the statement was a lie and would admire the leaders for their superior tactical cleverness.”

Arendt: The Origins of Totalitarianism

Photo : Hannah Arendt

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Yaacooh, April 17, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4879?comment=254792

I believe you are realistic. Why do people work for goverment regulating oppression, doctors & nurses do killing for heath sake, lawyers get rich for pharma’s innocence, police do disservice & terrorize, financial institutions geared for control & take and agriculture set on unnatural gmo produce?

It is precisely because of each individuals participation, in knowledge or ignorance, to benefit short sighted gains.

Secondly, in close proximity, the thought that one will get away with it.

Nope. It all runs in cycles. Some will loose dearly. It’s not that cynical, after all.

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April Twister, April 17, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4879?comment=254786

I agree that probably only personal trauma will do the job.

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Joe, April 17, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4879?comment=254833

We all like to think we are good people. The reality is we only care when it affects us.....apart from me of course😔

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Afterword

The concept of the inner voice as the highest moral authority.

by Suavek

Socrates deliberately sought out respected citizens (politicians, poets, craftsmen) who were considered experts. He feigned ignorance himself ( Socratic irony) . He asked them for definitions of terms like “justice” or “virtue.” Through his questions, he revealed that these “authorities” often lacked a sound basis for their beliefs.

He taught that knowledge must be based on inner reflection and logical examination, rather than on the mere adoption of traditions or the opinion of the majority. This undermined the power of those whose status rested solely on inherited social structures.

He criticized the lottery system of Athenian democracy. He argued that political decisions (just like medical or nautical ones) required expertise and should not be left to the uneducated masses. In contrast, Professor Rainer Mausfeld has emphasized in several of his interviews that ordinary people make the right decisions when they are properly informed, rather than indoctrinated by corrupt media. He has also mentioned that there are studies that support this viewpoint.

But let's get back to Socrates. He invoked an “inner voice” (daimonion) that warned him against wrong actions. In doing so, he placed a personal moral authority above the official religious and state commandments of Athens, which ultimately led to his being accused of “introducing new deities.”

By encouraging young men to critically question everything, he threatened the established citizens’ educational and familial authority. His famous quote , “I know that I know nothing.” His sharpest tool was demonstrating that true wisdom begins with admitting one’s own ignorance – an attitude that many rulers considered arrogant and dangerous.

In intellectual history, the idea of ​​an inner voice as the highest moral authority has been repeatedly taken up, often to defend against external power claims from church or state.

Here are the most important players and movements:

- Mahatma Gandhi: He spoke explicitly of his “inner voice”. (Inner Voice), to which he attributed more importance than human laws or courts. For him, this voice was the voice of God or of truth, which guided him to nonviolent resistance and civil disobedience against British colonial rule.

- Immanuel Kant: During the Enlightenment, Kant transformed the religious “voice” into conscience. as an autonomous instance of reason. He taught that man gives himself moral law (autonomy). In doing so, he contrasted individual reason with the blind following of traditions or religious dogmas.

- The Christian mystics (e.g., Meister Eckhart): In mysticism, the “ground of the soul” was considered the place where God speaks directly to humankind. This was often highly subversive, as it rendered the mediating role of the official church and its priests as authorities superfluous.

- Martin Luther: At the Diet of Worms, Luther appealed to his conscience. who was “captive in the word of God.” He refused to recant his writings because it was “neither safe nor advisable” to act against one’s conscience. This marked a turning point where individual conviction was placed above the institutional authority of the Pope.

- Jean-Jacques Rousseau: He saw in conscience a “divine instinct” and an “infallible voice” that guides people towards good, even before reason or social laws come into play.

- The Quakers: This Christian community emphasizes the “inner light” (Inner Light), which shines within every person. Because everyone has direct access to this divine authority, they rejected hierarchical church structures and often also military service.

Socrates’ Daimonion was therefore the precursor to the modern concept of freedom of conscience.

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Related articles :

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https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/the-hill-to-die-on?triedRedirect=true

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https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/yeadons-principle

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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