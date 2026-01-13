The cover photo : Nick Hudson ( left ), and Dr. Mike Yeadon ( right ).

“Any threat said to be worldwide and only addressable centrally & crushes dissent is a scam.”

( - Dr. Mike Yeadon sums up Nick Hudson’s idea , Mai 10, 2025. Source : https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2856 ).

Foreword

by Suavek

This series of articles is intended to give new readers a quick overview of the current political-medical fraud, but the simplicity of the perspective remains interesting for the well-informed reader, so sharing the article with loved ones and friends would certainly be worthwhile. The bird’s-eye view is intended to counteract the naivety with which the narratives of misleading propaganda are hastily accepted. No one should be left in a confused state by the contradictory narratives of the propaganda machine, as intended by the fraudsters, but rather be given the opportunity to immediately recognize the obvious fraud.

It would take a new reader an eternity to read through all the evidence compiled in this substack, especially since the number of articles already exceeds 400. Some people I’ve spoken to directly have said something along the lines of: “I quickly skimmed your substack, but I have a different opinion.” Well, when years of indoctrination are deeply ingrained, quickly “skimming” these articles is hardly effective. The propaganda exploits the fact that it takes time to have the fraud explained credibly. The bird’s-eye view shortens this process. If one’s “own opinion” cannot see through the deception, there are clear reasons for this, partly related to cognitive biases and partly to a lack of understanding regarding the typical construction of a deception. Nick Hudson addresses the latter reason, specifically the widespread ignorance that censorship aims to conceal the truth and, contrary to propaganda claims, can never serve as “protection against disinformation.” Anyone capable of understanding this simple fact will have to think carefully before hastily asserting “a different opinion.” If the official narratives are based on facts and genuine science, then why was the strictest censorship we have ever seen introduced in 2020, and why is it now being gradually intensified?

Before the window to truth is completely closed, new readers don’t have much time to learn this truth and revise their previous beliefs. Life in a matrix is ​​harmful, even life-threatening, for them and their loved ones.

Because Nick Hudson so wonderfully captured the essence of the problem, I’ll set aside my own text and publish it in the next article in this series. Now the better journalist has the right of way. Best regards to you, Nick, and to the readers,

Suavek

The Manufacture of Great Lies

18 October, World Nutrition Summit 2025, Cape Town, South Africa

Nick Hudson

Dec 16, 2025

https://nickhudson.substack.com/p/the-manufacture-of-great-lies

Propaganda is the systematic dissemination of information designed to shape public perception toward a specific goal or agenda. Such information is typically false or designed to misdirect, and a key sign of it being false is that dissenting narratives are suppressed. Throughout history, governments and industries have used propaganda to create and defend large-scale false narratives. This is an utterly unremarkable thing to say. No historian on the planet would contest it.

The pattern is that of a latent agenda driving the generation of false propaganda, seeking to culminate in the distillation of an ideology. Once the ideology is firmly rooted in the public imagination, the latent agenda can become patent, meaning it can be implemented in the broad light of day without material objection.

This framework has close historical analogues. The Hegelian Dialectic, the favourite of Marxists, talks about thesis, antithesis and synthesis. The so-called PRS model talks about problem-reaction-solution.

Before the distillation of an ideology is achieved, the false narrative must be protected from dissent by way of censorship. Those who try to expose the latent agenda are derided as “conspiracy theorists” or “deniers” of a purported problem. During the “covid” phenomenon, I framed this as a law dubbed Hudson’s Razor, stating that anything that is (1) presented as a global crisis (2) admitting only global solutions (3) amid suppression of dissent, is definitively a scam.

This is of course not to say that there can never be any such thing as a global crisis. If a volcano bigger than Krakatoa blew its top, we’d all know about it for years. But global solutions would be very unlikely. People in one place might prioritise buying blankets; in another, building greenhouses. And suppression of dissenters would be completely pointless. We wouldn’t need to call a blind man who couldn’t see the ash cloud a volcano-denier, or censor anyone who said the ash actually came from a different source. People would just get on with the job of dealing with less sunlight in multiple different ways.

It is difficult to fake a physical crisis with a tangible, visible threat. Telling people a volcano had gone boom when it hadn’t wouldn’t work if you lacked the capacity to fake an enormous ash cloud. So the default pattern is to pretend there is an invisible threat that is a global crisis. The global solution can then be a form of “safety” whose efficacy exists only in a theory or in a model, and the suppression of dissent can include the customary allegation that all skeptics are “deniers” of the invisible threat. If the fear generation is implemented properly, nothing about the solution needs to make any sense. People will clamour for it.

In this talk I’m going to analyse three examples of current propagandized narratives that follow precisely this pattern. I’ll start with the giant scam at the heart of public health dietary guidelines, then explain the parallels with two others.

I’ll conclude by explaining why I think this problem—the existence of such scams—is the only real problem the world collectively faces and talk about what we can do about it.

( … )

Full article :

https://nickhudson.substack.com/p/the-manufacture-of-great-lies

Editor’s Note :

In addition to the topic “The purpose of censorship is to conceal the truth,” Nick Hudson examines three other issues: the cholesterol and statin fraud, the fraud surrounding the non-existent “Covid” disease, and the climate change fraud. Regarding the medical fraud, his well-written article doesn’t tell the whole story. However, this is a deliberate and sensible abbreviation, intended not to overwhelm the new reader with all facets of the cruel global deception, and which possibly scare them away.

Several harmful mechanisms were deliberately built into the alleged “Covid” “vaccines.” Only by delving deeper into this topic can you understand that those responsible couldn’t possibly have made any “accidental errors.” The different batches were, however, of varying degrees of harm, and the human body appears to possess a remarkable resilience in many cases. While our detoxification system cannot perform miracles, it works well in most cases.

Without the testimony of the most heavily censored expert in history, Dr. Mike Yeadon, no complete clarification is possible at this point. To learn more about this topic, I recommend the article series “TOXIC BY DESIGN” in this substack (the search bar is located in the upper right corner), and the following article by Dr. Mike Yeadon:

Statement by Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

Apr 19, 2024

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/statement-by-mike-yeadon

Nick Hudson explains why the official Covid narrative was complete nonsense from start to finish, in under four minutes.

“We’ve gone from the identification of the first patient to the shipping of the first [PCR test] kits in 11 days.”

Published on July 8, 2025 by Wide Awake Media - Official Channel ( https://t.me/realwideawakemedia/4082 ).

esc, December 30, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@escapekey/note/c-193092730

esc

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The reason they seek to push Europe into a state of artificial energy scarcity, is because scarcity calls for management.

They couldn’t care less about you. You’re a data point which requires inversion to become ‘Net Zero’.

Afterword

by Dr. Mike Yeadon

Dr. Mike Yeadon, January 12, 2026 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/please-dont-dispute-repeat-subscriptions/comment/198931857

( … )

It must be ghastly to have the creeping fear that you’ve been deceived and assaulted.

I am of the opinion that if you’ve experienced no symptoms by now, you may be ok. I’ve never predicted any specific death rate or injury rate. I have had no basis to do so. However, there’s no question that the injections were designed to cause several toxicities and they’ve done precisely that.

Unless you’re disputing the harms, at least recognize that I predicted this, qualitatively, and gave a detailed rationale.

Related articles :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/what-did-they-do-the-shortest-explanation

The “Covid” fraud was demonstrably prepared for over 20 years :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/paul-schreyer-how-the-corona-fraud

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/statement-by-mike-yeadon

………………………………

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/dr-mike-yeadon-final-warning

……………………………….

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-famous-and-only-graphic-representation

The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

