Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Townshend's avatar
Robert Townshend
16h

Good on you for letting it rip, Mike. Of course it can lose us friendships, invites, popularity. I'm now thought to be eccentric at best, more likely mad...and I don't go nearly as far as you do. So I have some - only some - idea of the price you must be paying.

Lately I've been feeling that isolation thing where people might like you but they hate your opinions. They know in advance now that they'll hate my opinions, so they don't ask. Bugger it. I'll keep taking my sneaky singles, you keep slogging for six. The applause is scarce, but we're still at the crease.

And thank you, Suavek.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
currer's avatar
currer
16h

I came across this attempt to discover the basis of Operations Norden and Talla.

We need to find out the goal of these orders, and who ordered them.

https://www.whatdotheyknow.com/request/entries_relating_to_operations_n_2

Dear Durham Constabulary,

According to a public statement made by Assistant Chief Constable Alan Speirs (Operation Talla Silver Commander), dated 25 January 2022, police officers were instructed to reject certain public reports relating to the COVID-19 vaccine programme, including attempts by members of the public to serve legal documents or allege criminal wrongdoing. The statement also directed officers to submit entries marked for the attention of Operation Norden and Operation Talla, using SID and CVI systems, respectively.

In light of this, I am requesting the following information:

1. The total number of SID entries submitted between 1 December 2021 and 31 March 2022, marked for the attention of Operation Norden, relating to incidents where members of the public attempted to report alleged criminal offences relating to the COVID-19 vaccine or attempted to serve legal documents on health professionals, volunteers, or public officials.

2. The total number of CVI entries made during the same period that were submitted to Operation Talla in relation to similar incidents.

3. Copies of any internal guidance, policy documents, or communications (including memos or emails) which instructed officers to reject such reports while still logging them under Operation Norden and/or Operation Talla.

4. Any risk assessments, intelligence summaries, or briefing notes which mention the rationale for logging rejected public reports under Operations Norden and Talla.

5. Any legal basis or external consultation (e.g. with the Crown Prosecution Service or Home Office) that informed the NPCC or police forces’ decision not to treat these public complaints as criminal reports, and instead classify them as public order/intelligence concerns.

If any of the above cannot be disclosed in full, please consider partial disclosure or redacted versions where appropriate, and justify any exemptions applied.

Yours faithfully,

Ian Clayton

for Ethical Approach UK

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Suavek
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture