“Without free speech in the NHS, any altruistic claims are insincere at best. Again, lending credence to the accusations that the NHS is a Eugenics system.”

-Roshan Ali ( https://roshanali.substack.com/p/the-nhs-a-highly-efficient-eugenics )

Dr. Mike Yeadon, September 26, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3492

I was among many who reported alleged crimes in relation to the injections to various police forces in U.K.

I realised they’d been instructed to ignore these reports. Worse, they went along with it.

An FOIA request confirmed that this was the official policy of the Scottish police.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://open.substack.com/pub/sashalatypova/p/police-were-instructed-to-ignore

An attached screenshot :

Dr. Mike Yeadon, September 22, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3444

I stumbled upon this event, almost two years ago. I’d spoken by Zoom at a day long symposium organised by German political party, AfD. It went well, but in subsequent days, seniors in AfD censored my talk by excising it from the recording they released of the event.

In comments, there was embarrassing praise which was well meant. I am not a hero. It’s less risky speaking out than to remain silent, once it’s understood where we’re inevitably headed, if we are passive.

One comment was accurate and said how dangerous it is to put people on a pedestal. It creates unrealistic expectations and might move the responsibility for action away from where it must remain: on the shoulders of every single one among us.

In reading this comment, a link to a transcript of a spontaneous talk I gave in Trafalgar Square.

It’s worth reading that, imo.

Best wishes

Mike

Here’s the article which the link in the image takes you.

https://alphaandomegacloud.wordpress.com/2023/08/05/uk-update-saturday-5th-august-2023/

The link to my talk is here:

https://rumble.com/v2o9kvu-dr-mike-yeadon-truth-be-told-london-13.05.2023-oracle-films.html

It is probably the most impassioned I’ve ever been. Please share it.

Linked :

https://open.substack.com/pub/lionessofjudah/p/dr-mike-yeadon-im-being-censored

Added / a screenshot :

Dr. Mike Yeadon, September 22, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3445

Here’s a talk I sought to give in December 2023 to a gathering arranged by an entrepreneur & journalist, Andrija Klaric, for Croatian parliamentarians and other journalists.

As was regularly happening at that time (Westminster rooms, the AfD conference in Germany and all the time online) here again in Croatia I met with sabotage. The police raided the building, turned off the mains power and held up the meeting for a couple of hours. As I was speaking remotely, the hosts then decided to allow those who had travelled in person to present, a decision I too would have made.

My talk was recorded ahead of time but I was ready in real time to speak live if anything happened to the recording.

Unlike prior interferences, the host did release my talk along with all the others, but of course it’s impact was lost, or greatly reduced.

I must have been seriously pissing off the authorities. I wouldn’t be at all surprised if some of them had been advising their seniors to delete me for quite some time. The executive probably assumed I’d quit after a few months or a couple of years at most. I will say had that been put to me in 2020, I’d have agreed that this was likely. I would have rated continuing for closing in on six years to have been an extremely unlikelihood. I know its folly & I’m very selective these days about giving interviews. Not because of fear. That would be illogical at this point. The moment of maximum danger was probably in summer 2020. It’s because I know perfectly well that anything I do will be very capably smothered and won’t reach new people. There’s nothing I can do about that, as far as I can tell. I can’t fully communicate how frustrating this is.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked / VIDEO :

https://rumble.com/v3zywlj-the-saborski-address-english.html

Luc Lelièvre / Canada

The Institutional Suppression of Academic Dissent: The Covid Doxa and My Exclusion from Université Laval

By Luc Lelièvre

Unbekoming

Feb 24, 2025

Last July, I interviewed Luc Lelièvre about his experience of academic censorship at Université Laval, where he faced institutional resistance and eventual dismissal for attempting to critically examine Quebec’s pandemic response through the lens of Hannah Arendt’s theories. That conversation revealed troubling patterns of how modern universities suppress dissenting voices, particularly around COVID-related inquiry. Now, I am honored to publish Lelièvre’s comprehensive analysis of this phenomenon in his essay “The Institutional Suppression of Academic Dissent: The Covid Doxa and My Exclusion from Université Laval.”

( … )

Full article :

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/the-institutional-suppression-of

Suspension: When Silence Becomes Policy

By Luc Lelièvre

Unbekoming

Aug 10, 2025

“ ( … )

This experience crystallized into something far more valuable than a dissertation: a methodology for reading institutional silence as a form of administrative violence that doesn’t strike with batons but with delays, opacity, and what he calls “dilution”—the process by which legitimate voices are recoded as unclear, improper, or simply out of scope.

The mechanisms of institutional dilution that Lelièvre identifies operate through a precise three-step choreography: simulation of reception (”we hear you”), procedural absorption (rerouting dissent through endless bureaucratic mazes), and strategic closure (administrative fiat that bypasses juridical reasoning).

( … ).”

Full article :

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/suspension-when-silence-becomes-policy

Luc Lelièvre, September 28, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/a-look-behind-the-veil-of-censorship/comment/160755697

Luc Lelievre

My new essay attempts to model the grim fate of Western civilization — and explore what can be done about it.

Linked :

What the Nash Equilibrium Teaches Us About the Fall of Elites

An Essay by Luc Lelièvre

Unbekoming

Sep 28, 2025

When institutions stop responding, they don’t just go silent—they architect that silence into a system of control. Luc Lelièvre knows this intimately. At 70, after careers in journalism and decades of autodidactic study, he brought questions about Quebec’s pandemic governance to Université Laval, proposing to examine it through Hannah Arendt’s framework on totalitarianism. The institution didn’t debate his ideas; it made him disappear.

( … )

In “Rogueness as Policy: The New Normal of Managed Consent,” Lelièvre maps this architecture of institutional silence with forensic precision. He identifies distinct typologies—bureaucratic non-response that wraps silence in process, judicial evasion that issues rulings without reasoning, scientific deflection that maintains consensus by avoiding debate. But his most penetrating insight is the “Grand Mute”: not just institutional deafness but the internalization of voicelessness, when people continue speaking but stop expecting to be heard, when participation becomes ritual rather than action. This connects directly to his analysis in “What the Nash Equilibrium Teaches Us About the Fall of Elites,” where he demonstrates how such systems create an unstable equilibrium. Elites pursue control through surveillance, censorship, and digital finance; populations defend security, freedom, and cultural identity. Neither can fully dominate without triggering backlash. The system hovers in mutual constraint, but this balance is volatile—and history shows that when such equilibriums break, they rarely reset quietly.

( … )

Full article :

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/what-the-nash-equilibrium-teaches

A Canadian doctor remains true to her patients and herself :

…………………

My Personal Statement

"Primum Non Nocere"

@dockaurG

Aug 14, 2025

Source : https://dockaurg.substack.com/p/my-personal-statement

( … )

In 2025, the ICRC still reaffirms their earlier decisions, reiterating that, as a physician:

“Your comments or actions can cause patient/public harm if you are providing an opinion that does not align with information coming from public health or government. It is important that the public receive a clear and consistent message.”



This experience has been profoundly challenging, both professionally and personally, as it raises critical questions about the balance between regulatory oversight, scientific discourse, and individual conscience and freedoms. I remain steadfast in my commitment to advocating for evidence-based medicine and policies that prioritize the health and well-being of all individuals, especially the most vulnerable. While my questions posed to the CPSO’s ICRC remain unanswered, and my moral and ethical concerns persist, I am determined to continue this journey with integrity, compassion and humanity.

( … )

Dr. Mike Yeadon, September 22, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3451

I have spoken with this fellow. He’s awake and in shock like so many of us.

Please say hello below the article.

Thank you!🙏

Mike

Linked :

The NHS: A Highly Efficient Eugenics System

They deny with their lips what their hands are doing

Roshan Ali

Sep 14, 2025

https://roshanali.substack.com/p/the-nhs-a-highly-efficient-eugenics

A look at the genocide in Gaza, behind the veil of propaganda brainwashing.

The German historian Hermann Ploppa sheds light on the Palestinian genocide. Although the text is in German, it is truly worth translating. We are bombarded with various, sometimes truthful, information about the atrocities taking place in Gaza, and we fail to realize the basis on which this genocide is actually taking place. After reading the article, you will finally be able to look behind the veil of propaganda and see the events with different eyes. Therefore, I highly recommend the article :

Is Netanyahu doing the “dirty work” for BlackRock? | By Hermann Ploppa

https://apolut.net/macht-netanjahu-die-drecksarbeit-fur-blackrock-von-hermann-ploppa/

Editor’s note :

If you are curious about the insidious duplicity of criminal censorship and its mendacious double-edged ness, and how it cloaks itself in the mantle of civil liberties, I recommend this German article, which you can easily have automatically translated. Incidentally, I had a minor disagreement with the author at the time because he couldn’t quite shed the long-outdated “Covid” narrative for a very long time. Otherwise, his articles are very insightful and help us understand certain topics much more deeply. Highly recommended :

Digitalcourage, Campact, and others reveal themselves as willing system tools

By Norbert Häring

( … )

The algorithms behind it are unknown, but they are distorting public opinion here in Europe as well, thereby destroying our democratic societies.

( … )

Full article :

https://apolut.net/digitalcourage-campact-und-co-outen-sich-als-willige-systemwerkzeuge-von-norbert-haring/

ENTER DIGITAL ID AS COVER

“Israeli politician Yair Golan openly declares that the next step is imposing strict controls on social media, blocking anything authorities label as “propaganda.”

He insists this is a global issue and calls on the United States to lead the way in pushing the same kind of censorship.

Golan specifically names X, demanding it silence voices he considers a worldwide threat.”

( Date of first publication unknown, probably September 2025 )

The government in Nepal tried to censor the internet. And this is what happened :

…………………………………………………………….

Nepal Tried To Censor The Internet. The People Set Parliament on Fire.

The government found itself answering to the voices it tried to erase.

Christina Maas

https://reclaimthenet.org/nepal-tried-to-censor-the-internet-the-people-set-parliament-on-fire

Divide and conquer :

Christine Cullen, September 14, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@christinehearns/note/c-155903307

Different words, same playbook

Christine cullen

Christine’s Substack

Copied from Melissa Leblanc with sentiments I share:

My daughter came home from school and said,

“Mom, you’re not going to believe what happened in history class today.”

Her teacher told the class they were going to play a game.

He walked around the room and whispered to each kid whether they were a witch or just a regular person. Then he gave the instructions:

“Form the biggest group you can without a witch. If your group has even one, you all fail.”

She said the whole room instantly lit up with suspicion.

Everyone started interrogating each other. Are you a witch? How do we know you’re not lying?

Some kids clung to one big group, but most broke off into smaller, exclusive cliques. They turned away anyone who seemed uncertain, nervous, or gave off even the slightest hint of being guilty.

The energy shifted fast. Suddenly everyone was suspicious of everyone.

Whispers. Finger-pointing. Side-eyes. Trust dissolved in minutes.

Finally, when all the groups were formed, the teacher said,

“Alright, time to find out who fails. Witches, raise your hands.”

And not one hand went up.

The whole class exploded. “Wait! You messed up the game!”

And then the teacher dropped the bomb:

“Did I? Were there any actual witches in Salem, or did everyone just believe what they were told?”

My daughter said the room went dead silent.

That’s when it hit them. No witch was ever needed for the damage to happen. Fear had already done its work. Suspicion alone divided the entire class, turning community into chaos.

And isn’t that exactly what we’re seeing today?

Different words, same playbook.

Instead of “witch,” it’s liberal, conservative, vaxxed, unvaxxed, pro-this, anti-that.

The labels shift, but the tactic is the same.

Get people scared. Get them suspicious. Get them divided.

Then sit back while trust crumbles.

The danger was never the witch.

The danger is the rumor. The suspicion. The fear. The planted lies.

Refuse the whisper. Don’t play the game. Because the second we start hunting “witches,” we’ve already lost.

Sheila West, September 17, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@indepthinker/note/c-156772826

Sheila West

@indepthinker

The people who were executed for witchcraft were not satanists. They were people who made medicine from herbs, who treated people who were hurt, ill, sick, or in childbirth. If the person recovered, it was good, and if the person died, or the baby was stillborn, the carer was often accused of witchcraft. The healers often went into hiding while continuing to care for people. When found out, they were severely punished, sometimes with death. Some people were insane and acted weirdly and because their actions frightened people, they were accused of dealing with satan. Sounds like the conspiracy theorists of today. Not saying that satanists don’t exist but the number is highly exaggerated.

