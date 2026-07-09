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Kaylene Emery's avatar
Kaylene Emery
4h

“ Oh yes please do “ !

🤣😂🤣

The more I read of your AI interrogations , the more I comprehend the human ….programmer .

Truly lovely work Suavek .

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Suavek's avatar
Suavek
1h

Hi Friends,

I have added the following supplement to the article's afterword:

...........................................................

Here is the key point of this article :

The decisive factor that ultimately led the AI ​​to view this study as a sham was the following:

My question was:

In what percentage of infected individuals could these symptoms theoretically have developed due to the nocebo effect?

The AI's answer:

Theoretically, 0% of the physical symptoms reported by the infected group can be attributed to a purely psychological nocebo effect.

( … )

The Outcome: The 16 participants who remained uninfected did not develop these symptoms. If the cold-like symptoms were merely a psychological trick of the mind (nocebo) caused by the fear of being in the trial, the uninfected group would have reported them at a similar rate.

Editor’s Note:

There was a logical error here that the AI ​​admitted to. Regarding the nocebo effect, there was actually no genuine control group.

At this point, we identify a logical flaw that undermines the validity of the entire study. The division into “infected” and “uninfected” groups was based solely on whether symptoms subsequently developed, even though the “infection” attempt had been administered to both groups beforehand. This implies that one group was simply less susceptible to the nocebo effect than the other. It also suggests that the onset of symptoms in the one group could well have been purely psychological in nature. Contrary to the AI’s claim, there is no genuine control group here. Why? Because under these circumstances—and specifically regarding the nocebo effect—the “uninfected group” cannot serve as a “placebo control group.” I have to admit that I arrived at the reason the AI ​​might be making this logical error purely through intuition. It suddenly occurred to me that it mistakenly places the onset of the nocebo effect *after* the appearance of physical symptoms, assuming that the absence of such symptoms “proves” the absence of the nocebo effect. It is confusing correlation with causation here, because the nocebo effect occurs first, and only then—potentially—do the physical symptoms follow

The entire study could have been a well-conceived PsyOp in which the subject of “remdesivir” served merely as a calculated distraction.

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