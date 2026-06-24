Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

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Renee's avatar
Renee
2h

Good article! The entire medical system is a scam. Vaccines are the cause of the population's chronic illnesses or deaths.

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Truth Seeker's avatar
Truth Seeker
2h

Do not see the value in AI corroborating the obvious. "It" may be maleable by asking "it" the right questions, something also obvious. Content providers seem willing to adopt "it" as the work of composure and editing is not trivial. "It" does not complain, is ultra fast, and efficienct.

Many content providers use "it" without disclosure, something that is dishonest.

Cute images are all the rage. Substack is an AI run platform, 100%.

We are headed down a very slippery slope.

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