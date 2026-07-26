Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

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David's avatar
David
4h

We really need to go back in time before 1910 before the oil industry replaced all the natural healing elements from natures amazing creations and before the mass mind control enhanced by frequencies and the increasing use of electricity and certain greedy, psychopathic individuals! ☮️❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

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Kaylene Emery's avatar
Kaylene Emery
7h

Dear Suavek, does the AI retain what you expose , and carry over to future conversations which are independent of you ?

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