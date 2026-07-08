Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

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Truth Seeker
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Systematically with academic precision, blowing holes in the entire "transmission" narrative.

This hotline leaves little squiggle room for promoters. It also cleverly disposes AI to "admit"

what astute observers have known for decades, thusly corroborative.

More importantly illuminates the profound effects of psychology that is disproportionate

based on gender. That fact has been used by the industries mentioned for gain.

The hoodwinked will be very upset, that they were lied to, but also that they were complicit,

often with severe consequence.

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