Foreword

by Suavek

Many people are now aware that something is amiss with the “virus” narrative. And many who have read attentively about this topic on this Substack are certain that such submicroscopic particles belong in the realm of fairy tales. They know that these particles serve only to instill fear in people—something that undeniably boosts the profits of the medical cartel. Yet, in the fast pace of everyday life, it is no wonder that some cannot find the time to read through all the approximately 550 articles published on this Substack, leaving them with a few lingering questions on the subject.

With this series of articles, I hope to provide a missing link in the chain of evidence supporting the “no-virus” position.

From my perspective, sufficient evidence has already been presented on this Substack to support the following claims:

— The PCR test is a fraud. This topic was addressed, for example, in this article:

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-arguments-for-no-viruspart-57

— The phenomenon of contagion does not exist ( here is an example: https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-arguments-for-no-viruspart-56 ).

Normally, one would say that the absence of contagion alone should be enough to establish that “viruses” cannot exist—that much seems clear. However, deep indoctrination via propaganda and decades of brainwashing often hinder our cognitive processing to such an extent that this simple connection (no contagion = no “virus”) just won’t sink in. Yet this is hardly surprising; when the “noggin” is already full, there is no room for anything new.

The lies seem so pervasive that I am certain I, too, am misinformed in some areas and still indoctrinated by propaganda on certain points. There is absolutely no reason to be ashamed of this—quite the opposite. Admitting that one does not know everything—and might well have internalized something incorrect—is the antithesis of being a know-it-all; it is the prerequisite for a good start toward picking up some useful truths.

Here is a topic that, in my opinion, is still missing from this Substack but would be useful for understanding the “NO VIRUS” narrative:

— The serious flaws in ALL studies whose results claim to have demonstrated “transmission.”

Upon closer inspection, such studies turn out to be nothing more than hot air. The best evidence I can provide for this comes—of all places—from conventional medicine itself. AI, acting as a propaganda tool, almost always speaks on behalf of the liars; yet nothing is impossible—sometimes, to avoid completely losing its dubious credibility, it must occasionally speak the truth that cannot be concealed. Is there any better proof of the lies of cartel medicine than an admission from cartel medicine itself? If you agree, I hope you can forgive me for using this “evil” tool for a good cause. Dr. Mike Yeadon has already noted that he has no intention of using the AI. As a top expert whose integrity is already legendary, he has no need to do so. But I... well, I am very happy to bolster my own credibility by having mainstream medicine—in the form of the AI—validate my position. And, incidentally, I can further substantiate the statements of an expert who is already highly credible. Oh no, I am not promoting AI; rather, I am showing how anyone—even a medical layperson—can distinguish a credible study from useless waste paper—that is, from a pseudoscientific study commissioned by the pharmaceutical industry for the purpose of brainwashing.

This article demonstrates how the nocebo effect distorts study results, rendering claims such as “this is a proven infection” entirely invalid. Yet this is merely the beginning of the evidence—a prelude, so to speak—which, upon closer reflection and perhaps a little independent scrutiny, may suffice to lend serious weight to studies that refute the phenomenon of “contagion”. As for the alleged “transmission studies,” you can quickly refute them yourself simply by exposing their flaws. If such a study fails to adequately account for the nocebo effect, then it is invalid. you will soon see that they are, at best, naively designed and, at worst, outright fraud.

Just a quick word on this: The links provided by the AI ​​almost certainly contain a fair amount of propaganda. I don’t think clicking on them would be worth it. Since I regard the AI’s statements as evidence, I am leaving everything exactly as it is.

Best wishes,

Suavek

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In what percentage of study participants might cold symptoms occur solely due to the nocebo effect (fear of infection)?

AI :

In clinical and experimental studies, up to 35% of participants can develop mild cold-like and systemic symptoms (such as headaches, fatigue, mild chills, and nasal discomfort) purely due to the nocebo effect driven by anxiety, negative expectations, or fear of infection.

Data from large-scale analyses, particularly those reviewing placebo groups in vaccine and respiratory trials, reveal how common this psychological-physical trigger is:

Key Statistical Data and Prevalence

General Systemic and Cold-Like Responses: Meta-analyses of large clinical trials show that roughly 35% of participants who receive a completely harmless, inert substance (placebo) report systemic symptoms. Fear of a disease or vaccine side effects directly fuels this response. [1, 2]

Anxiety and Symptom Variance: Research focusing on the fear of infection demonstrates that psychological factors, primarily anxiety and the firm belief that one has been infected, can account for up to 27% of the variance in people reporting cold- and flu-like symptoms even when no actual disease is present. [1]

Baseline Symptom Misattribution: In the general population, up to 34% of healthy individuals naturally experience mild nasal symptoms or coughs during any given week. When individuals enter a trial with a high fear of infection, their anxiety causes them to hyper-focus on these subtle body sensations and misattribute them to a newly caught illness. [1, 2]

The Power of Expectations: In studies where participants are explicitly warned about potential infection-like side effects (such as aches or malaise), the nocebo effect is significantly amplified. The brain creates the physical symptoms to match the negative expectations. [1, 2, 3]

Underlying Psychological Triggers

The reason a third of a study group can experience these symptoms relies on a few distinct mechanisms:

Hyper-vigilance: Fear of infection causes participants to constantly scan their bodies for symptoms, making a normal dry throat feel like the start of a cold. [1, 2]

Anxiety-Induced Biology: Severe anxiety triggers real physical changes, including muscle tension, localized sweating, and changes in breathing patterns that mimic early infection stages. [1, 2]

Conditioning: Past experiences of catching a cold reinforce the physical memory of the illness, which the brain replays when prompted by fear. [1, 2]

If you want to dive deeper into this topic, please let me know:

Would you like to look closer into gender differences regarding nocebo responses?

Are you looking for specific ways researchers mitigate these effects in clinical trials?

Do you need data on specific biomarkers (like cortisol or heart rate) during a nocebo response?

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You mentioned biomarkers. How can a nocebo effect be detected? By measuring cortisol and heart rate? Is there anything else?

AI :

Yes, cortisol and heart rate changes are key indicators, but the neurobiology of the nocebo effect is much broader. Because the nocebo effect is a genuine physical reaction triggered by the brain, researchers can identify it using a specific map of biochemical, neurological, and physiological markers. [1, 2, 3]

The primary markers used to identify and measure a nocebo response include:

1. Hormonal and Biochemical Biomarkers

Cholecystokinin (CCK): This is the definitive “nocebo chemical”. Anticipatory anxiety triggers the release of CCK in the brain. It amplifies pain perception and causes immediate physical discomfort, such as nausea or an upset stomach. [1, 2, 3]

Cortisol and ACTH Hyperactivity: When a person fears infection or side effects, the Hypothalamic-Pituitary-Adrenal (HPA) axis goes into overdrive. This causes a measurable spike in plasma cortisol and adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH). [1]

Decline in Dopamine and Endogenous Opioids: While a placebo boosts “feel-good” chemicals, a nocebo effect actively suppresses dopamine and natural endorphin production, lowering the body’s natural defense against discomfort and pain. [1, 2]

2. Cardiovascular and Autonomic Markers

Heart Rate Variability (HRV): While absolute heart rate can fluctuate for many reasons, Low-Frequency HRV (LF-HRV) significantly increases during a nocebo response. This indicates a shift in the autonomic nervous system toward a stressed, sympathetic state. [1, 2]

Skin Conductance (Galvanic Skin Response): Anxiety regarding infection triggers micro-sweating on the skin surface. This can be measured via electrical conductance to map real-time stress escalation. [1]

3. Neuroimaging and Brain Signatures (fMRI & EEG)

Researchers can “see” a nocebo effect in action using neuroimaging: [1, 2]

Hyperactivity in the Insula and Anterior Cingulate Cortex (ACC): These areas handle emotional appraisal, distress, and pain processing. They light up when a person anticipates a negative outcome. [1, 2, 3]

Prefrontal Cortex (PFC) Alterations: The PFC alters its functional connectivity to shift attention onto the physical body, forcing the brain to hyper-focus on and magnify mild, normal sensations (like a scratchy throat). [1, 2]

4. How Researchers Prove It Is Nocebo (The “Control” Method)

In a trial setting, a nocebo effect is ultimately identified by comparing timelines and using receptor blockers: [1]

The Antagonist Test: If a researcher suspects a symptom is a nocebo response, they can administer a CCK antagonist (like proglumide). If the patient’s anxiety-induced symptoms suddenly disappear, it proves the reaction was psychogenic. [1, 2]

The Placebo-Group Baseline: If 30% of a group receiving clean water reports a headache, and their cortisol spikes exactly when told they “might get sick,” researchers cross-reference the physical symptoms against the biochemical stress markers to isolate the nocebo effect from a true medical infection. [1, 2]

Would you like to know more about:

How specific medical drugs (like proglumide) are used in laboratories to block the nocebo effect?

How doctors alter their verbal framing to prevent these biomarkers from spiking in patients? [, 2, 3]

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Please briefly explain the differences between the sexes regarding the nocebo effect. Is one sex more susceptible to the nocebo effect than the other by a specific percentage?

AI :

Scientific literature shows that women generally demonstrate a higher vulnerability to the nocebo effect than men, but researchers avoid citing a single, fixed universal percentage difference. Instead, the gap depends heavily on how the negative expectation is triggered. [1, 2]

The primary differences include:

1. Psychological Triggers (Conditioning vs. Verbal Suggestion)

Women and Conditioning: Women respond much more strongly to conditioning procedures . If a woman has had a previous negative experience (e.g., severe cold symptoms in the past), her brain easily reprograms that exact physical response when she fears a new infection. [1]

Men and Verbal Threat: Men are less affected by conditioned physical memories but are more sensitive to direct verbal suggestions of pain or discomfort. [1, 2]

2. Symptom Processing and Stress Response

Anxiety and Stress Axes: Systematic reviews published via the National Institutes of Health (PMC) suggest that sex-based differences in anxiety, stress-processing pathways, and the endogenous opioid system cause women to develop physically measurable nocebo symptoms more readily under experimental stress. [1]

Hyper-vigilance: Women statistically show higher baseline somatic awareness (monitoring physical sensations), making it easier for fear of infection to manifest as perceived cold symptoms. [1]

Why There is No Fixed Percentage

Scientists do not declare that “women are exactly X% more sensitive” because nocebo responses vary radically by symptom category. For example, a meta-analysis on ResearchGate found that in clinical drug trials, men actually reported higher nocebo rates in 4 out of 11 specific side-effect categories (such as certain gastrointestinal or sexual dysfunctions). [1]

Therefore, while women are broadly more susceptible to nocebo-induced physical symptoms due to stress conditioning, the exact percentage gap changes depending on the specific symptom being feared. [1, 2]

Would you like to explore:

How testosterone or estrogen levels directly influence these nocebo pathways?

Whether these gender gaps disappear when participants are fully blinded in a study?

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The nocebo effect cannot disappear in a double-blind contagion study. Is this claim correct?

AI :

Yes, the statement is absolutely correct. A double-blind study design does not eliminate or make the nocebo effect disappear; in fact, double-blind trials are often where the nocebo effect is most clearly observed and measured. [1, 2, 3]

The reasons why the nocebo effect persists in a double-blind contagion or infection study include: [1]

1. Blinding Hides the Allocation, Not the Threat

In a double-blind study, neither the participant nor the researcher knows who receives the real pathogen (or active treatment) and who receives the harmless placebo. However, all participants are aware of the potential risks. Because the participants in the placebo group know they might have been exposed to a highly contagious virus, their anxiety and negative expectations remain fully active, directly triggering the physical nocebo response. [1, 2, 3]

2. The Informed Consent Process Reinforces the Nocebo Effect

Ethical guidelines require researchers to inform participants of all potential risks and symptoms (e.g., “you may experience fever, chills, or sore throat”) before the study begins. This required disclosure acts as a psychological primer. Even under strict double-blind conditions, reading about these symptoms creates the exact anticipatory stress and body-monitoring behavior that drives the nocebo effect. [, 2, 4]

3. Purpose of Double-Blinding is to Measure, Not Erase

Double-blinding is not a tool used to suppress psychological reactions. Instead, its entire scientific purpose is to make sure that the baseline nocebo response occurs equally across all groups. By ensuring both the active group and the placebo group experience the same level of expectation and anxiety, researchers can subtract the placebo group’s symptom rate (the pure nocebo effect) from the active group’s rate to find the true biological impact of the infection. [1, 2]

If you are interested in how researchers manage this, let me know:

Would you like to know how three-arm study designs (adding a “no-treatment” group) are used to isolate the true nocebo effect?

Do you want to see how deception or authorized concealment is ethically used to reduce nocebo biases in modern trials? [, 2]

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Afterword

by Suavek

In one of the upcoming installments of this article series, we will see why the alleged “transmission” in the animal studies is also untenable. I ask for a little patience, however. First, a few more pieces of solid evidence regarding the lack of human-to-human transmission need to be presented to round things off. Given the importance of this topic, I believe you will also find the upcoming articles in this series interesting.

Best wishes,

Suavek

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Do you see the crush of people in the airport queue? And do you see how relaxed the travelers are? Before 2020, no one feared infection—and rightly so.

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes, and other activities on Substack : https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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